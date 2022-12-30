It was a busy year for concerts in the New England area, with a wide range of musical acts performing at venues across the region. Of course, What’sUpNewp photographers were the ones to capture and recap all of the fun throughout the year.

In Boston, the Tedeschi Trucks Band completed a four-night run, thrilling fans with their bluesy rock sound. Providence’s The Vets saw the return of The Smile, who brought joy to their fans with their upbeat tunes. The Greenwich Odeum played host to two memorable concerts, with Stanley Jordan channeling the spirit of Hendrix and The Tubes posing the question “What do you want from life?” to the audience.

Marshfield was the site of the Levitate Flannel Jam, where good vibes and a laid-back atmosphere prevailed. The Sound on Sound Festival also took place, with Day 2 being a success for both fans and musicians, although Day 1 was marred by poor fan experience. James Taylor celebrated the opening of the new MGM Fenway with a memorable concert, and the Rhode Island Folk Festival was a hit in Riverside. The War and Treaty brought their powerful sound to the Narrows Center, while The Weight Band carried the torch at Jane Pickens Theater. Judy Collins enchanted audiences with her beautiful voice at the same venue.

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at Bold Point Park was a tribute to the legendary band, and the Backroads Blues Festival at the same venue featured a lineup of blues acts. Lisa Morales brought warm vibes to the Norman Bird Sanctuary, and the Newport Jazz Festival had a shift in direction for its Day 3 lineup. The festival was off to a great start on Day 1, and Day 2 was a success as well. The Newport Folk Festival also took place, with a surprise appearance by Paul Simon on Day 2 and a strong start on Day 1.

In Providence, the Psychedelic Furs turned up the heat at The Strand, while Mark Erelli and Rachel Sumner played a intimate show at the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Dead & Company took the field at Gillette Stadium, and the Doobie Brothers rocked the Xfinity Center. The concert season was kicked off with a performance by Kyshona at the Norman Bird Sanctuary, and Boston Calling returned strong with solid performances on all three days. Brian Hien was supported by fans and bands at The Met, and Trey Anastasio Band jammed at Roadrunner. Gogol Bordello brought their energetic style to Royale Boston, and The Winehouse Project played at The Met. The English Beat brought their ska sound to the Narrows Center, Bonny Light Horseman played at the Berklee Performance Center, and Daughtry rocked Mohegan Sun. The Wood Brothers played at the House of Blues, and Lost Dog Street Band performed at The Strand. The RI Philharmonic presented an impressive “Fifth Symphony” with Assistant Conductor Efthimiou at the helm.

Overall, it was a great year for concerts in the New England area, with a diverse range of musical acts and venues catering to all tastes.