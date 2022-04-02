Good times were rolling at The Met in Pawtucket Friday, April 1 when The Winehouse Project took the stage. Known for great live shows, the Amy Winehouse tribute band has lately been tearing it up around New England and beyond.

Led by vocalist Lisa Kay, the nine-piece band rocked hard through two sets of Winehouse originals and a few of Amy’s favorite covers. In concert, Kay is the ideal frontwoman, the band is loose (and tight when they need to be), perfectly suited for the occasion. Fans were up and dancing throughout the show.

Dan Lilley and the Keepers opened the evening with an inspired set of rock and roll, playing Lilley’s original songs and a cover or two, including Bob Dylan’s “License to Kill.” In sum, a pretty fine night in RI!

Check out some pictures of the bands below. All photos by Ken Abrams.