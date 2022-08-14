A near-capacity crowd greeted three blues greats Saturday, August 13 at Bold Point Park in East Providence for the Backroads Blues Festival’s inaugural concert. Grammy-award-winning artists Buddy Guy, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd put on a great show all around, which saw each artist pushing the limits of modern blues.

At age 86, and with more energy than most 26-year-olds, legendary bluesman Buddy Guy has more fun than anyone on stage…. and off stage, when he ventures into the crowd as he is known to do at live shows. His set included favorites “Damn Right, I Got the Blues” and a cool cover of “Take Me to the River.”

Shepherd’s celebrated guitar chops were on display throughout his set, on originals like “Blue on Black” and classic covers including Bob Dylan’s “Everything is Broken” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Chile.” “Kingfish” Ingram, the youngest of the trio, is a rising star in blues circles – expect to hear a lot more from him in the future.

Shepherd’s father thanked the crowd for helping to launch Kenny Wayne’s career 25+ years ago when he played Lupos and other spots around the Ocean State. The Festival has several additional dates planned this summer, and according to Shepherd, it is expected to become an annual event.

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams shares a few photos of the evening below. Next up at Bold Point, Jason Bonham’s Led Zepplin Evening on Thursday, August 18. Tickets are available here.

Buddy Guy (Photo: Ken Abrams) Buddy Guy (Photo: Ken Abrams) Buddy Guy (Photo: Ken Abrams) Buddy Guy (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kenny Wayne Shepherd (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kenny Wayne Shepherd (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kenny Wayne Shepherd (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kenny Wayne Shepherd (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kenny Wayne Shepherd (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kenny Wayne Shepherd (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kenny Wayne Shepherd (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kenny Wayne Shepherd (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kenny Wayne Shepherd (Photo: Ken Abrams) Buddy Guy (Photo: Ken Abrams) Buddy Guy (Photo: Ken Abrams) Buddy Guy (Photo: Ken Abrams) Buddy Guy (Photo: Ken Abrams) Buddy Guy (Photo: Ken Abrams) Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (Photo: Ken Abrams) Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (Photo: Ken Abrams)