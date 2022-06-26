- Advertisement -

One of classic rock’s most enduring bands, the Doobie Brothers finally got to play in front of an enthused crowd at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA Saturday, June 25. The band had previously scheduled their “50th Anniversary Tour” for the summer of 2020 – it was canceled twice due to the pandemic.

What made the night extra special was the return of keyboard/vocalist Michael McDonald who played with the band in the mid-70’s, at the height of the Doobies’ popularity. His voice was strong on signature tunes like “Minute by Minute,” ‘Dependin’ on You,” and “What a Fool Believes.”

The band was tight all night behind founders Patrick Simmons and Tom Johnson, who shared vocals the rest of the evening. Hits like “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “China Grove,” and “Black Water” had the audience singing along with all their might. They also covered a few lesser know songs from early in their career, as well as several new ones available on recent albums. Click here for the full setlist.

A busy July is on tap at the Xfinity Center, or as Doobie Tom Johnson reminded the crowd, “Great Woods.” Shows with Steely Dan, Keith Urban, The Chicks and Phish are lined up, as well as many more. Check the complete schedule here.

WUN concert photographer Rick Farrell was there and captured some great moments with the band in his pics below.

