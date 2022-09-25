A promising new music festival in Bridgeport, CT was marred by issues Saturday, September 24 when the Sound on Sound Festival got off to a bumpy start. Festival organizers seemed underprepared for the 30,000 fans who attended, with many expressing their frustration on social media.

The daylong festival held at Seaside Park featured headliners Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers, and Father John Misty. The strong musical lineup, however, did little to alleviate the fan experience with some attendees referring to the event on social media as “Fyre Festival 2.0.”

Concerns were widespread, with many complaining of hour-long waits in food and drink lines at a daylong festival that prohibited outside food. There was poor signage, no clear walkways at the venue, no lighting at night, limited internet connectivity, and a 2-3 hour traffic jam at the end of the day. Others accused promoters of price gouging on everything from beer to parking.

Although all performers were strong, sound issues forced county singer-songwriter Zach Bryan to leave the stage twice in frustration, eventually ending his set after three songs.

By late night, festival organizers posted an apology on social media, acknowledging many concerns and promising to improve conditions for the second day of the Festival on Sunday, September 25.

CHARLEY at the Sound on Sound Festival

The day began with strong performances from festival openers and Connecticut natives Drew Angus and CHARLEY, a recent graduate of the Berklee School of Music. Both are up-and-coming performers to keep an eye on.

The afternoon also included high-energy sets from The Cameroons, Trampled by Turtles, and Jenny Lewis. Strong sets from The Lumineers and Father John Misty followed before headliner Stevie Nicks took the stage. No doubt, a great lineup, but a frustrating experience for many fans.

Check back on WUN Monday for a photo gallery of the festival.