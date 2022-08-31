James Taylor and his All-Star Band opened up the brand new 5,000 seat MGM Fenway on Monday August 29. (Bearly Dead did a free soft opening of the venue and Godsmack had a fundraiser, Taylor’s was the first official opening concert.)

Famed promoter Don Law began the evening with remarks on how a partnership with the Red Sox brought to fruition the new three-story concert venue on an unused corner parcel that abutted Fenway Park.

Shortly thereafter Taylor and his band arrived on stage to a full standing ovation. For the next two hours, Taylor performed many of his hits, while highlighting his band and their roles, giving each member a solo or two. With each song, he shared a little story, and brought out family members to sing, including his wife Caroline and son Henry.

Not only was the band full of all-stars but so was the audience. In addition to Law, Dan Shaughnessy (Boston sportswriter), Conductor Keith Lockhart, Woo Sox President Dr. Charles Steinberg, and Taylor’s brother, musician Livingston Taylor enjoyed listening to JT perform. It was a wonderful evening – everyone felt as if they were invited into James’ living room.

Check out some photos of the evening and a setlist below.

James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert)

James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert) James Taylor (Photo: Gary Alpert)

Setlist

1)Every Day

2)Copperline

3) That’s Why I’m Here

4) Mexico

5) Walking Man

6) You Make It Easy

7)Rolling off a Log

8) Frozen Man

9) Steamroller

10) Angels of Fenway

INTERMISSION

11) Caroline I See You

12) Secret of Life

13) Traffic Jam

14)You’ve Got a Friend

15) Up of the Roof

16) Fiddle and Drum

17) Sweet Baby James

18) Only One

19) Carolina

20) Shed a Light

21) Your Smiling Face

ENCORE

22) Fire & Rain

23) How Sweet It Is

24) Close your Eyes