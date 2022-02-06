If you were one of the brave souls who traveled through the ice storm Friday night February 4 to catch The Wood Brothers performance at the House of Blues in Boston, you were not disappointed!

The Wood Brothers are an American roots band consisting of brothers Chris (bass and upright bass) and Oliver Wood (acoustic and electric guitars), as well as multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix.

Oliver, Chris, and Jano have a huge range of instruments and their use of lighting and visuals gave fans a rousing 20 song two-hour set. As the audience was bracing for the cold that awaited them at the end of the show, the trio brought out opener Steve Plotz for the encore of TLC’s “Waterfalls,” bringing the house down. It was a tight show and the perfect ending to their Northeast tour!

Concert Photographer Gary Alpert was there and shares some photos below.





Set List:

1) Never and Always2) Wastin’s My Mind3) Little Bit Sweet4) Alabaster5) Little Bit Broken6) I Got Loaded7) When I Was young8) River Takes the Town9) Atlas10) Sparkling Wine11) Losin’ Streak12) Postcards from Hell13) Laughin’ or Crying14) The Muse15) Liza Jane16) Don’t Think about My Death17) Cry Over Nothing18) Little Blue19) Happiness20) Luckiest Man