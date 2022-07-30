Christian McBride (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Jazz is back at Fort Adams. The 2022 Newport Folk Festival kicked off on Friday, July 29 with a diverse lineup that included some new names along with some familiar artists.

In recent years, the Friday program has introduced younger artists to the festival crowd – this year’s program was no different. A series of promising players took to the various stages early in the day. They included festival first-timers guitarist Dan Wilson, Tuba player Theon Cross and jazz dancer Michela Marino Lerman. Boston-based Lettuce got the crowd in the Quad on their feet and Celisse, who also played Newport Folk this year, rocked hard.

A few familiar faces returned to the Fort Adams stage including Artistic Director Christian McBride, superstar Norah Jones, and jazz traditionalist Terrence Blanchard. The Mingus Big Band added to the fun early and Grammy-winning trumpeter Nicholas Payton was on fire!

WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares some pictures from Day 1 of the 2022 Newport Jazz Festival below. The festival is sold out for Saturday, but tickets remain for Sunday July 31 – click here for details.

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music and more for What'sUpNewp, Providence Monthly, SO RI, and The Bay. He DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse" Tuesday nights, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.

​Rick Farrell of Mojo Photography has been drawn to music his entire life. Maybe it was growing up in Newport, RI, host to the venerable Newport Jazz and Folk festivals. Or maybe it was the countless hours listening to his older siblings' classic LP's and 45's on the stereo in the 1960's. Whatever the reason, there has always been a strong connection.

He had originally taken up photography as a hobby, eventually gravitating towards shooting professionally in 2007. Never knowing what his true passion or niche was, proved to be very frustrating to say the least. Then in 2009 he shot a concert, and everything seemed to click. He had discovered his passion! Concert photography!

He considers himself fortunate to have photographed shows at some of the premier venues in New England, including Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium. He has literally photographed hundreds of shows, including some of the biggest acts in today’s music industry. He has photographed many esteemed festivals including the New Orleans Jazz Festival, Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, and Farm Aid. His work has been published in numerous outlets locally, regionally, and nationally.

Musically, he loves everything from rock to country, jazz, R&B, pop, and classical. There is no greater feeling for him than capturing a moment on stage for others to enjoy for posterity. Whatever your taste, his goal is to provide "music for your eyes."