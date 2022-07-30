Jazz is back at Fort Adams. The 2022 Newport Folk Festival kicked off on Friday, July 29 with a diverse lineup that included some new names along with some familiar artists.

In recent years, the Friday program has introduced younger artists to the festival crowd – this year’s program was no different. A series of promising players took to the various stages early in the day. They included festival first-timers guitarist Dan Wilson, Tuba player Theon Cross and jazz dancer Michela Marino Lerman. Boston-based Lettuce got the crowd in the Quad on their feet and Celisse, who also played Newport Folk this year, rocked hard.

A few familiar faces returned to the Fort Adams stage including Artistic Director Christian McBride, superstar Norah Jones, and jazz traditionalist Terrence Blanchard. The Mingus Big Band added to the fun early and Grammy-winning trumpeter Nicholas Payton was on fire!

WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares some pictures from Day 1 of the 2022 Newport Jazz Festival below. The festival is sold out for Saturday, but tickets remain for Sunday July 31 – click here for details.

Michela Marion Lerman Michela Marion Lerman Michela Marion Lerman Dan Wilson Dan Wilson Dan Wilson Mingus Big Band Mingus Big Band Mingus Big Band Theon Cross Theon Cross Celisse Celisse Celisse Nate Smith Nate Smith Carlos Henriquez Carlos Henriquez Carlos Henriquez Carlos Henriquez Christian McBride Nicholas Payton Nicholas Payton Nicholas Payton Nicholas Payton Benevento-Russo Benevento-Russo Benevento-Russo Thana Alexa Ona Thana Alexa Ona Pino Palladino Pino Palladino BADBADNOTGOOD BADBADNOTGOOD BADBADNOTGOOD BADBADNOTGOOD Lettuce Lettuce McBride’s Newport Jawn McBride’s Newport Jawn McBride’s Newport Jawn Christian McBride (Photo: Rick Farrell) Shabaka Hutchings Shabaka Hutchings Terrence Blanchard Terrence Blanchard Norah Jones Norah Jones Norah Jones Norah Jones