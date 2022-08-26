Another in a series of great concerts rocked the Jane Pickens Theater and Events Center Thursday, August 25 when The Weight Band played before a packed house.

Led by Jim Weider, former member of The Band and the Levon Helm Band, the Weight Band jammed hard through two sets of rock and roll, playing originals and several covers by Bob Dylan, The Band, and The Grateful Dead. Highlights included the opener “Shines Like Gold,” and powerful covers of “Life is a Carnival,” “Ophelia,” and the Allman Brother’s “Come and Go Blues.” The closer “The Weight” was another headline, as was the encore, the Dead’s “New Speedway Boogie.”

The Band is arguably one of the most influential rock bands of all time. There is no better keeper of that flame than this group of guys. Do check them out when they tour here again.

Up next at Jane Pickens, guitar great Al Dimeola on September 16 and singer-songwriter Lori McKenna on October 6. Tickets for those shows are available here.

Check out a few photos of the show from Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams below.

