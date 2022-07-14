A pair of bands who first rose to prominence in the 1980s brought a high-energy show to The Strand in Providence on July 13, 2022. Longtime fans remarked how strong both bands sounded throughout their sets.

Punk icons X opened the show behind the vocals of Exene Cervenka and creative force John Doe. Set highlights included “Dancing With Tears in My Eyes,” “White Girl,” and the closer, a raucous cover of The Doors “Soul Kitchen.”

The Psychedelic Furs brought their “A” game to Providence over the course of a solid 90+ minute set. The band was strong on hits like “The Ghost in You,” “Pretty on Pink” and “Love My Way.” The main set closer “Heaven” was especially sweet, and encores “Heartbreak Beat” and “India” didn’t disappoint.

WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there are shares these photos.

X (Photo: Rick Farrell) Psychedelic Furs (Photo: Rick Farrell)