Trey Anastasio brought his 8-piece band to Roadrunner in Boston for a pair of sold-out shows May 7 and May 8.

Hypnotic, electrifying, with deep, oftentimes dark grooves woven seamlessly tight, TAB delivered what could be considered a performance for the ages. Led by Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, the band performed for three and half hours covering their original music as well as Phish covers.

Trey ensured that each member got multiple solos throughout the evening – sax, trumpet, trombone, keys, percussion, drums and bass. During the solos, you could see how happy Trey was to be working with this incredible ensemble. If you are looking for the familiar Phish jams but with a new sound, then this tour is not to be missed!

Concert Photographer Gary Alpert was there and shares some cool photos below.