Nashville’s Lost Dog Street Band warmed up a friendly crowd on an ice cold evening Wednesday, January 26 at The Strand in downtown Providence.

Openers Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One (actually a band of two), and singer-songwriter Matt Heckler impressed with brief, but memorable sets. Presenting an original set of country blues, Heckler demonstrated his strength as a multi-instrumentalist, comfortable on banjo, fiddle and guitar.

The Lost Dog Street Band played an inspired set, featuring songs from several albums including their new release Glory. The trio was tight throughout their evening on tunes including the opener “To Heaven from Here” and their most popular song, “September Doves.” Check out their new album to experience an up-and-coming roots band.

Concert Photographer Rick Farrell was there to document the occasion. He shares a few photos of the evening below.

