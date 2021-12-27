2021 started off slowly for local music fans, with smaller concerts held in the Spring, and large-scale shows returning by mid-summer. The return of Folk and Jazz to Fort Adams in July signaled live music was back, with Covid restrictions in place of course.

We were there all year covering more live music than any other local publication. Even in challenging times, there were many memorable moments. From Newport Folk and Jazz to Farm Aid to the Rhythm and Roots Festival, musicians and artists made every moment matter.

WUN Concert Photographer Rick Farrell shares some of his favorite photos from 2021 in the slideshow below. Farrell covered shows from Massachusetts to Connecticut, at venues including PPAC, the Xfinity Center, the Greenwich Odeum and of course, Fort Adams in Newport. Enjoy some of his best work below.