Boston-based dance/funk act Ripe played two packed shows this weekend at The Met in Pawtucket.

The indie band, who blend funk, jazz, R&B and soul, met an energized crowd in one of the biggest weekends at The Met since the pandemic began in 2020. The seven-piece band was formed at the Berklee School of Music in 2011.

Concert photographer Rick Farrell was there to cover all the action. Check out his pics in the slideshow below.

All photos by Rick Farrell.