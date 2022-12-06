Review by Gavi Elkin

Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, and the exceptionally talented Tedeschi Trucks Band returned to The Orpheum Theatre in Boston for their annual four-night run last week. Each show was filled with Tedeschi Trucks Band originals, genre-bending covers, soulful vocals, and awe-inspiring instrumentation.

The band started their Boston run strong on Tuesday, November 29th. Anchored by Tedeschi’s soaring vocals and searing guitar, and Trucks’s epic solos, TTB rocked Tedeschi Trucks Band standards “Soul Sweet Song,” “I Am the Moon,” and “Gravity,” along with excellent covers, “Guilded Splinters” by Dr. John, “Bell Bottom Blues” by Eric Clapton, and “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt.

Tedeschi Trucks Band effortlessly traverses many different genres of music ranging from blues to soul to funk to folk to pop. The band brought their unique style to tremendous covers on all four nights in Boston, including: “Space Captain” famously recorded by Joe Cocker, a medley of “Angel From Montgomery” (John Prine) and “Sugaree” (Jerry Garcia), and, on the final night of the tour, “I’ve Got a Feeling” (The Beatles), “River” (Joni Mitchell), and “Sign of the Times” (Harry Styles).

While Trucks and Tedeschi were the stars of the stage, every member of the 12-piece band had the opportunity to shine through on the Boston run. In particular, vocalists Mike Mattison, Mark Rivers, and Alecia Chakour wowed the audience with their range and versatility, and keyboard and vocalist Gabe Dixon brought vibrancy and skill to his solos.

Tedeschi’s hometown fans received her and the band with adoration and appreciation — and now eagerly anticipate their post-Thanksgiving return in 2023. Check out some photos of the four-night run from WUN contributor Gary Alpert.