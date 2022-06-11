Live music returned to the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown Friday evening June 10 when singer-songwriter Kyshona performed an inspiring show on the outdoor stage.

The show was the first in a series of summer concerts co-sponsored by Newport Live (formerly Common Fence Music). The series features a diverse group of artists who will be appearing through September – upcoming shows include Mark Erelli on July 8, Lisa Morales on August 5, and The Suitcase Junket on September 16.

Kyshona was impressive in her first solo appearance in Newport. Her songs reflect themes of struggle, resistance, and triumph. She’s a former music therapist and incorporates her professional skills into her performance. The South Carolina native, who appeared onstage at Newport Folk with Chaka Khan and Allison Russell last summer, is a rising star on the Americana music scene. Don’t miss her!

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams shares a few photos of a beautiful evening below.

Kyshona (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kyshona (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kyshona (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kyshona (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kyshona (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kyshona (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kyshona (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kyshona (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kyshona (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kyshona (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kyshona (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kyshona (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kyshona (Photo: Ken Abrams) Kyshona (Photo: Ken Abrams)