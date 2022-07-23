If there was a theme to the first day of the 2022 Newport Folk Festival on Friday, July 22, it was variety and diversity. A wide range of sound was represented, including several genre-defying bands and artists. No doubt, the focus was simply all about great music.

The festival was more or less back to normal this year after the downsized six-day event held in 2021 due to the pandemic. The sold-out first day at Fort Adams featured artists playing genres ranging from punk rock to bluegrass, indie to world music.

Highlights included the “My Bluegrass Heart” led by banjo extraordinaire Bela Fleck, the funky neo-soul of Lee Fields, and the chill jam band vibes of Goose. Last-minute substitute Faye Webster was strong in her Newport debut, and Taj Mahal, who first played the festival in 1968, was inspiring.

International sounds were weaved into sets from Silk Road Ensemble and Arooj Aftab and Dinosaur Jr. woke up the Quad Stage with a punk-inspired set for the ages. Courtney Barnett and her band returned to Newport to rock the Fort Stage and The National closed out the first day of the festival.

Check back later this weekend for more coverage as the festival continues through Sunday. Meanwhile, we’re sharing some top-notch photos of Day One from WUN photographer Rick Farrell below.

