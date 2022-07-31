A sell-out crowd squeezed into Fort Adams State Park Saturday, July 30 for Day 2 of the 2022 Newport Jazz Festival. Once again it was a day for youth to shine, as well as one that saw women artists taking charge.

There was more energy in the line-up than ever before behind bands like Sons of Kemet, Cory Wong and Fort Stage closer, The Fearless Flyers. Jazz festival newcomers Yussef Dayes and Sullivan Fortner brought some heat and Eric Wurzelbacher was strong on “fill-in duty” for the Jack DeJohnnette Quartet.

Women-led bands comprised almost half of the acts Saturday with strong sets from NJF first-timers Samara Joy, Holly Bowling and Melanie Charles. Festival veterans Esperanza Spalding, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Jazzmeia Horn, and the Maria Schneider Orchestra pretty much ruled the day.

The Festival concludes Sunday, July 31 with Digable Planets, Angelique Kidjo, PJ Morton, and a tribute to longtime producer George Wein. Tickets are still available here.

WhatsUpNewp photographer Rick Farrell took another set of amazing photos – check them out in the gallery below.

