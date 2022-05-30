Sunday, May 29, the final day of Boston Calling, saw fans lined up for nearly three hours before the gates opened. Once inside, fans rushed to their preferred stage to ride the rail all day until their favorite band started.

Most were diehard fans of Metallica. One fan said that this show was his 100th Metallica show and the 60th different city where he’s seen them perform. Other fans were here for bands such as Goose, Ripe, Weezer and many more.

For three days, Boston Calling offered nearly every genre of music, Rock, Jam. Pop, Metal, Rap, Hip-hop. They have built a model of success, and we look forward to seeing what will happen on Memorial Day weekend, 2023.

Gary Alpert

Gary Alpert is a contributor and photographer for What's Up Newp.

Having been diagnosed with a profound hearing loss at the age of 2, Gary has have always witnessed the world around him with a heightened sense of sight. While hearing aids offer him a world with sound, he continues to experience the world with a visual edge. With a camera in hand, he hopes to show you what he sees.