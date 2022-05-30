Sunday, May 29, the final day of Boston Calling, saw fans lined up for nearly three hours before the gates opened. Once inside, fans rushed to their preferred stage to ride the rail all day until their favorite band started.

Most were diehard fans of Metallica. One fan said that this show was his 100th Metallica show and the 60th different city where he’s seen them perform. Other fans were here for bands such as Goose, Ripe, Weezer and many more.

For three days, Boston Calling offered nearly every genre of music, Rock, Jam. Pop, Metal, Rap, Hip-hop. They have built a model of success, and we look forward to seeing what will happen on Memorial Day weekend, 2023.