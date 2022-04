Fans were dancing in the aisles to the ska sounds of the English Beat Friday, April 1 in a sold-out show at the Narrows Center in Fall River, MA.

Founded in Birmingham, England in 1978, the band was a hit on college radio before gaining mainstream success behind their blend of ska, pop, reggae, and soul. Longtime fans heard all their favorites including hits “Rough Rider,” “Twist and Crawl,” and “Mirror in the Bathroom.”

WUN Photographer Rick Farrell was there are shares these photos.