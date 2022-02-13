Rock and roll was the order of the day at the Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday night, February 12. Two bands, openers Plush and Grammy-nominated Daughtry played their hearts out before a near-capacity crowd.

Plush, an all-female band on their way up, set the tone for the more well-established Daughtry, who worked through a setlist of favorites including “World on Fire,” “Over You,” and “Asylum.”

WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares a few pics in the gallery below.