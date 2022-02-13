Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to your inbox!
Rock and roll was the order of the day at the Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday night, February 12. Two bands, openers Plush and Grammy-nominated Daughtry played their hearts out before a near-capacity crowd.
Plush, an all-female band on their way up, set the tone for the more well-established Daughtry, who worked through a setlist of favorites including “World on Fire,” “Over You,” and “Asylum.”
WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares a few pics in the gallery below.
Latest from WUN
- Concert Recap and Photos: Daughtry rocks Mohegan Sun 3 hours ago
- Gerry Goldstein: By any definition, these folks watched their words 8 hours ago
- Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Nantucket 11 hours ago
- Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Martha’s Vineyard 11 hours ago
- Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI 11 hours ago