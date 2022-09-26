The Sound on Sound Festival heard your concerns.

Festival-goers experienced some serious problems on the first day of the weekend festival, from overcrowding to sound issues, all well documented on social media and here in our story yesterday. And although Day 2 wasn’t perfect, organizers made significant improvements to provide a far better festival experience.

No doubt, there were fewer in the crowd on Sunday, September 25, with some deciding to stay home after a challenging first day. But a better venue layout, more security, shorter lines, and fewer sound issues put the focus back on the music.

The day opened with a pair of lesser-known but highly talented acts, Trousdale and Funky Dawgz, two bands to keep an eye on. Singer-songwriters Jade Bird and Noah Kahane were also strong in the early going, and Spin Doctors brought their high-intensity 90’s alt sound to Seaside Park.

As always, the world’s best funk band, The Roots had everyone up and dancing. Additional highlights included guitar great Gary Clarke Jr. and The Head and the Heart, who provided some chill vibes. As evening arrived, Brandi Carlile’s set was a festival highlight, as was a strong performance from The National and a rain-shortened set from Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds.

Check out a few photos of the day below from WUN Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams.

Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Gary Clark Jr. at the 2022 Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jade Bird at the 2022 Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jade Bird at the 2022 Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams) Sound on Sound Festival (Photo: Ken Abrams)