Boston native and hometown favorite Julie Rhodes opened Day 2 of Boston Calling Saturday May 28 and totally crushed it! Rhodes and her band the Electric Company lit up the Red Stage in front of thousands of fans, some who knew her and others who walked away convinced.

The day continued with more female musicians with the HINDS, Charlotte Sands and Celisse. Clouds rolled in with thunder and lightning, Boston Calling evacuated the festival, telling fans to seek cover.

During the two-hour delay, those who were inside the track arena cheered on the Harvard Track athletes to pass the time. After a 2 hour delay, the sky cleared and the music was back. Sadly King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard were a late scratch due to COVID, and a few bands could not get in their sets due to the delay. Nine Inch Nails closed out the day as the last-minute Strokes replacements.

Julie Rhodes at Boston Calling

Day 2 performers:

Local Stage:

Dutch Tulips

Van Burren Records

Blue Stage

Charlotte Sands

Orville Peck

Earthgang

Red Stage

Julie Rhodes

Celisse

KennyHoopla

Run the Jewels

Green Stage

Hinds

Black Pumas

Nine Inch Nails