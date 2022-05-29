Boston native and hometown favorite Julie Rhodes opened Day 2 of Boston Calling Saturday May 28 and totally crushed it! Rhodes and her band the Electric Company lit up the Red Stage in front of thousands of fans, some who knew her and others who walked away convinced.
The day continued with more female musicians with the HINDS, Charlotte Sands and Celisse. Clouds rolled in with thunder and lightning, Boston Calling evacuated the festival, telling fans to seek cover.
During the two-hour delay, those who were inside the track arena cheered on the Harvard Track athletes to pass the time. After a 2 hour delay, the sky cleared and the music was back. Sadly King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard were a late scratch due to COVID, and a few bands could not get in their sets due to the delay. Nine Inch Nails closed out the day as the last-minute Strokes replacements.
Day 2 performers:
Local Stage:
Dutch Tulips
Van Burren Records
Blue Stage
Charlotte Sands
Orville Peck
Earthgang
Red Stage
Julie Rhodes
Celisse
KennyHoopla
Run the Jewels
Green Stage
Hinds
Black Pumas
Nine Inch Nails