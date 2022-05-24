A warm Spring afternoon brought a friendly crowd and some legendary bands together for a benefit show Sunday, May 22. The concert at The Met was organized to support longtime music promoter Brian Hien, who ran the Living Room for many years with his brother Randy. Hein was recently diagnosed with cancer and is facing mounting medical bills.

The afternoon/evening of rock and roll featured performers Kevin Coyote, Tyger Tyger, Robin Lane, Neutral Nation, Big Boom Daddies and The Schemers.

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized to support Brian and his family. Click here for details. https://www.gofundme.com/f/brian-hiens-cancer-fighting-fund

WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares some photos below.

