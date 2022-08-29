Over 2,000 fans attended the 8th annual Rhode Island Folk Festival at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence Sunday, August 28, enjoying over 40 musical acts on three stages.

The state’s musical talent was on full display all day long along with food trucks, crafts vendors, and a “Young Folks” tent where kids were able to try out the tools of the trade at an “Instrument Petting Zoo.”

The festival has seen a dramatic increase in turnout from its modest beginnings in Providence in 2014. Organizers plan to return to the East Providence location next summer.

Check out some photos from the event from Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams, WUN contributor Gary Alpert, and photos submitted by Joe and Hope McDonald.

