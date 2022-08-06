A near sell-out crowd greeted Texas-based singer Lisa Morales at the Norman Bird Sanctuary Friday evening August 5 in a concert co-produced by Newport Live. Morales charmed those assembled with stories of love, loss, and redemption. It was the first time seeing her live for many in the crowd.

Morales played several from her upcoming release, She Ought To Be King, due out August 26. She sings many songs in “Spanglish” phrasing her lyrics in English and Spanish. Morales explained how the blended verbiage is part of her Mexican-American heritage, having grown up in Tucson, Arizona, before moving to Texas.

It was an impressive performance – one can easily understand why in 2018 Rolling Stone magazine referred to Morales as “one of the most multifaceted artists to watch.” Keep an eye out for the next time she tours in the area.

Next up in the NBS summer music series … a unique one-man show from The Suitcase Junket coming September 16. Tickets are available here. Meanwhile, check out a few photos of the evening from Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams below.

Lisa Morales at the Norman Bird Sanctuary (Photo: Ken Abrams) Lisa Morales at the Norman Bird Sanctuary (Photo: Ken Abrams) Lisa Morales at the Norman Bird Sanctuary (Photo: Ken Abrams) Lisa Morales at the Norman Bird Sanctuary (Photo: Ken Abrams) Lisa Morales at the Norman Bird Sanctuary (Photo: Ken Abrams) Lisa Morales at the Norman Bird Sanctuary (Photo: Ken Abrams) Lisa Morales at the Norman Bird Sanctuary (Photo: Ken Abrams) Lisa Morales at the Norman Bird Sanctuary (Photo: Ken Abrams) Lisa Morales at the Norman Bird Sanctuary (Photo: Ken Abrams) Lisa Morales at the Norman Bird Sanctuary (Photo: Ken Abrams) Lisa Morales at the Norman Bird Sanctuary (Photo: Ken Abrams) Lisa Morales at the Norman Bird Sanctuary (Photo: Ken Abrams) Lisa Morales at the Norman Bird Sanctuary (Photo: Ken Abrams) Lisa Morales at the Norman Bird Sanctuary (Photo: Ken Abrams) Lisa Morales at the Norman Bird Sanctuary (Photo: Ken Abrams)