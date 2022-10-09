Sign up for What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know!
It’s wicked good, we promise!
Levitate Flannel Jam 2022 in Marshfield, MA served up rollicking tunes and low-key, family-friendly fun on Saturday, October 8. Although it rained early in the day, the sun shone down on the 3,000+ flannel-clad festival-goers at the Marshfield Fair Grounds as they took in six bands and explored all that the festival had to offer for adults and kids alike.
In addition to the music, Flannel Jam provided plenty for attendees of all ages to enjoy. Festival-themed art installations adorned the fairgrounds, while chalk artist Kara Hoblin created a live Levitate mural. Local vendors sold jewelry, flower crowns, and crystals, and the Levitate merchandise stand was stacked with festival wear and yes, lots of flannel.
The kid’s corral was packed with families with young children as little ones colored on the Chalktober chalk wall, played in the corn pool, and bounced over hay barrels. Adults sipped on autumnal whiskey and hot apple cider from Bully Boy Distillers, feasted on delicious cider donuts, and enjoyed snacks from the onsite food trucks.
All in all, Flannel Jam Marshfield was a delightful, multigenerational celebration of fall in New England. Check out some photos below from WUN contributor Gary Alpert.
Gary Alpert
Gary Alpert is a contributor and photographer for What's Up Newp.
Having been diagnosed with a profound hearing loss at the age of 2, Gary has have always witnessed the world around him with a heightened sense of sight. While hearing aids offer him a world with sound, he continues to experience the world with a visual edge. With a camera in hand, he hopes to show you what he sees.