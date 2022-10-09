Levitate Flannel Jam 2022 in Marshfield, MA served up rollicking tunes and low-key, family-friendly fun on Saturday, October 8. Although it rained early in the day, the sun shone down on the 3,000+ flannel-clad festival-goers at the Marshfield Fair Grounds as they took in six bands and explored all that the festival had to offer for adults and kids alike.

The day’s music — featured on the Hoot and Holla stages — kicked off with a high-energy set from Aldous Collins and the Like Minded Folk, followed by rocking tunes from California-based Midnight North. Local group Blacktop Strut got the crowd dancing, and The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow kept everyone on their feet. Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway wowed with their superb musicianship and tight harmonies, and Greensky Bluegrass closed down the festival with an energetic bluegrass jam.

In addition to the music, Flannel Jam provided plenty for attendees of all ages to enjoy. Festival-themed art installations adorned the fairgrounds, while chalk artist Kara Hoblin created a live Levitate mural. Local vendors sold jewelry, flower crowns, and crystals, and the Levitate merchandise stand was stacked with festival wear and yes, lots of flannel.

The kid’s corral was packed with families with young children as little ones colored on the Chalktober chalk wall, played in the corn pool, and bounced over hay barrels. Adults sipped on autumnal whiskey and hot apple cider from Bully Boy Distillers, feasted on delicious cider donuts, and enjoyed snacks from the onsite food trucks.

All in all, Flannel Jam Marshfield was a delightful, multigenerational celebration of fall in New England. Check out some photos below from WUN contributor Gary Alpert.