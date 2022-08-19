It was a classic rock show for the ages Thursday. August 18 when Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening played Bold Point Park in East Providence.

The band successfuly recreates the classic songs of one of rock and roll’s greatest acts, Led Zeppelin. Tribute bands can be tricky … they need to walk a fine line between originality and authenticity. This band finds that balance. No doubt, Bonham has the chops on drums, and the band is tight, among the better “tributes” to any band out there.

The setlist included Led Zep favorites like “The Immigrant Song,” “Ramble On,” and closer “Stairway to Heaven.” Zep fans, don’t miss these guys when they play the region again.

Check out a few photos from the show from Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams below.

Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams) Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Evening (Photo: Ken Abrams)