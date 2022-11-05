One of the most outlandish acts in rock and roll returned to the Greenwich Odeum on Thursday, November 3 for a high-energy near-sell-out show. The Tubes, perhaps best known for mainstream ’80s hits “Talk to You Later” and “She’s a Beauty,” were strong all night long, and although their stage act is toned down a bit from the antics of their early days, the band provided fans with a great night of music.
The band opened strong with a nice version of their bizarre but lovable hit “What do You Want From Life.” They then moved into a cover-to-cover play of the 1983 album Outside Inside, which featured their biggest hit “She’s a Beauty.” The closer “White Punks on Dope,” one of early punk rock’s great call-and-response songs, was a big hit to close out the show.
At age 72, lead singer Fee Waybill had more than a couple of costume changes, reminiscent of his 1970’s heroics, perhaps even more ironic as he enters his 70’s. It’s a fun time, not to be taken too seriously no doubt. If you get the chance don’t miss The Tubes when they return to town. Check out some photos of the show below.
Ken Abrams
Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music, the arts and more for What'sUpNewp. He is also a contributor to Providence Monthly, SO RI, Hey Rhody and The Bay magazines.
Ken DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse," a roots/folk/rock radio show every Tuesday, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM. He is a former educator in the Scituate, RI school system where he taught Social Studies for over 30 years.
Ken is presently on the board of the Rhode Island Folk Festival and Newport Live (formerly Common Fence Music), a non-profit that brings diverse musical acts to the Newport area.