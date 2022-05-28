IT’S BACK!!!

Boston Calling last graced the city three years ago, missing the last two years due to the pandemic. Finally, on Friday, May 27, fans arrived in droves in the sunny 80-degree weather, ready for a day full of music, food and normalcy! They were there to see 17 Bands across four stages at the Harvard athletic compound in Allston.

They saw world-class music with something for everyone including the local stage with artists from Boston set up on the tennis court featuring The Chelsea Curve, Miranda Rae, Avenue and Born Without Bones. On the Blue Stage, fans witnessed Pom Pom Squad, Mob Rich, Paris Texas, Oliver Tree. and Avril Lavigne, who closed out the day. The Green Stage hosted Paris Jackson, The Backseat Lovers, Cheap Trick, and Rufus Du Sol. The main stage, hosted Grandson, The Struts, HAIM and Nine Inch Nails.

Tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday here. NOTE: The Strokes were scheduled to headline Saturday night and have been canceled due to a Covid case. Nine Inch Nails have generously offered to step in and will close out the festival again on Saturday night.

Check out some cool pics from Concert Photographer Gary Alpert below.