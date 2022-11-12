Guitarist Stanley Jordan and his band brought fire, grace, and top-notch musicianship to the Greenwich Odeum on Friday, November 11. A tribute to Jordan’s idol Jimi Hendrix, the band completely captured the spirit of the legendary rock god. The show brought smiles to long-time Hendrix fans as well as those who enjoy a little improvisation on well-known rock classics.
Jordan is a jazz-trained musician, known for his innovative touch method, think of it like playing piano on a guitar fretboard. He also knows how to rock – fronting a classic power trio with bassist Wes Worth and drummer Thierry Arpino, the band powered through a set of popular Hendrix tunes along with a few deep cuts.
Highlights included a scorching version of “Foxy Lady,” a supercharged “Purple Haze” (along with purple lighting), and a touching “Angel,” which featured a melodic extended solo from Jordan. The closer “All Along the Watchtower,” a Bob Dylan penned tune made famous by Hendrix, was equally strong.
The Odeum has a pretty phenomenal season ahead, with shows coming up from The English Beat, Judy Collins, and Mavis Staples. Check the complete Odeum calendar here. Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams shares a few photos of the evening below.
Ken Abrams
Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music, the arts and more for What'sUpNewp. He is also a contributor to Providence Monthly, SO RI, Hey Rhody and The Bay magazines.
Ken DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse," a roots/folk/rock radio show every Tuesday, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM. He is a former educator in the Scituate, RI school system where he taught Social Studies for over 30 years.
Ken is presently on the board of the Rhode Island Folk Festival and Newport Live (formerly Common Fence Music), a non-profit that brings diverse musical acts to the Newport area.