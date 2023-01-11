Good Morning!
The 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is just two months away from today. Read more on the event → Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade set to return on March 11
Newport City Council returns to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall tonight for a Regular Council Meeting, here’s a look at What’s On The Agenda.
Tuesday was a big day for local Senators up at the State House; Sen. Dawn Euer will serve as chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary for the 2023-2024 legislative session and Senator Louis P. DiPalma has been appointed as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance for the 2023-2024 legislative session.
The Cliff Walk was dealt another blow last month when a severe winter storm damaged the historic Newport landmark. WPRI reports → Newport Cliff Walk damaged again in winter storm
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
- Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. East wind around 7 mph.
- Tomorrow: Rain likely, mainly after 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 9 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
- 7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
🛥️ Marine Forecast
- Today: N wind 6 to 8 kt becoming ENE in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: ENE wind around 6 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tomorrow: SE wind 8 to 13 kt. Rain likely, mainly after 5pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:35 pm | 9 hours and 24 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 10:19 am & 10:52 pm | Low tide at 3:30 am & 4:03 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.4 days, 86% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
- 10 am: Story and Stroll at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 11 am: Dance Me In at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 3 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 3 pm: Wednesday Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4 pm: Small Press Panel Discussion with Wyn Cooper and Stona Fitch at Ochre Court
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 7 pm: Readings by Wyn Cooper and Edgar Kunz at Ochre Court
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
🏛️ City & Government
- Jamestown: Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Housing Trust at 6 pm, School Committee at 7 pm, Harbor Commission at 7:30 pm
- Middletown: Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Prevention Coalition at 8:30 am, School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Planning Board at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
- See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
