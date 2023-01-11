Good Morning!

The 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is just two months away from today. Read more on the event → Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade set to return on March 11

Newport City Council returns to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall tonight for a Regular Council Meeting, here’s a look at What’s On The Agenda.

Tuesday was a big day for local Senators up at the State House; Sen. Dawn Euer will serve as chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary for the 2023-2024 legislative session and Senator Louis P. DiPalma has been appointed as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance for the 2023-2024 legislative session.

The Cliff Walk was dealt another blow last month when a severe winter storm damaged the historic Newport landmark. WPRI reports → Newport Cliff Walk damaged again in winter storm

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. East wind around 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain likely, mainly after 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 9 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 6 to 8 kt becoming ENE in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ENE wind around 6 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: SE wind 8 to 13 kt. Rain likely, mainly after 5pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:35 pm | 9 hours and 24 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:19 am & 10:52 pm | Low tide at 3:30 am & 4:03 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.4 days, 86% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On What’sUpNewp

🆕 The Latest

We published 35 stories on our website since yesterday’s newsletter. Here’s a look at some of those latest headlines;

Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade set to return on March 11

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Ernie

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Newport City Council considers resolution to curb excessive noise from motorcycles

Rhode Island Red Food Tours announces the PVD Valley Neighborhood Victuals Tour

Court weighs tossing Boston marathon bomber’s death sentence

Nonprofits invited to register for April’s 401Gives, expecting to raise more than $3.1 million

Honoring Dr. King’s Legacy: MLK Center to host Winter Warmth Drive

Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England kicks off 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season

Newport County Youth Chorus offers free after-school programs to Elementary and Middle School students

Sen. Ujifusa to serve on two Senate committees

Westerly to explore developing a solar farm at its closed landfill

Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Jan. 6

Legal recreational marijuana sales starting in Connecticut

BankNewport names Lynette Dawley, a Newport resident, as Vice President, Project Manager

Senator Euer to chair Rhode Island Senate Judiciary Committee

Opinion – Barbara VonVillas : Slight change in direction

Senator DiPalma named Chairman of Rhode Island Senate Finance Committee

Rhode Island is among states where gun sales have increased the most since 2011

Providence gears up for an adrenaline-charged weekend of Monster Jam action

Newport Art Museum re-launches “Wake + Create” program for children and caregivers

‘Funny Girl’ will launch its national tour at PPAC

Most popular boy names in the 90s in Rhode Island

Kentucky rehires Liam Coen to guide offense and quarterbacks

Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, and Paramore to headline 2023 Boston Calling Music Festival

Golden Anniversary Celebration: Steve Smith & The Nakeds and The Cowsills to Perform at Rhode Island’s Park Theatre

George Winston to perform at the Jane Pickens Theater on April 21

DEM extends renewal period for Commercial Fishing Licenses until Jan. 31

Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District seeks to fund new community garden projects

