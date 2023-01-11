Joseph R. (Dick) Sardinha, age 89, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island and Naples, Florida, passed away on January 6, 2023 at home. He was the devoted husband of Janet (Warner) Sardinha for 67 years.

Joseph was born in Newport to the late Joseph and Mary (Castanho) Sardinha. He is survived by his wife, Janet and his daughter, Ann Hart, (Donald) of Little Compton. Joseph was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Sardinha.

Joe spent a long career in Industrial Engineering at Raytheon Company Submarine Signal Division’s Manufacturing facility in Portsmouth, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed many activities in his retirement years between Portsmouth and Naples, Florida including bicycling, golfing, MLB spring training games, wood working, and, especially, card games with his beloved wife, Janet.

All visitation and services will be private, per request of his family. Donations in his memory to the Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services or Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice would be greatly appreciated.