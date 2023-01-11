The Newport City Council is set to consider a resolution aimed at curbing excessively loud noise from motorcycles and other motor vehicles in the city during their Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 11.

Sponsored by Councilors Mark Aramli, David Carlin III, and Charlie Holder, Jr., the resolution cites the harmful effects of excessive noise on public health, safety, and well-being.

According to the resolution, excessively loud noise from motorcycles is often the result of deliberate actions by owners and users to alter the exhaust systems of their vehicles in order to generate a higher or louder sound level than the systems installed by manufacturers. Federal law and regulations require that motorcycles manufactured since 1983 be equipped with EPA-approved mufflers at all times, and it is illegal to tamper with emission control devices.

Additionally, the resolution notes that it is illegal under Rhode Island state law, as well as the city’s ordinances, to use a muffler cutout, bypass, or similar device on a motor vehicle on a highway. An exhaust system is considered defective if any changes, modifications, deletions, or adjustments have been made that would cause the exhaust system to generate a higher or louder sound level than that generated by the system installed by the manufacturer.

The resolution states that it is the policy of the City of Newport to prevent the excessively loud noise from motorcycles and other motor vehicles that harm the public health, safety, and welfare of residents. To address the issue, the resolution calls for the city’s administration to work with the Solicitor’s Office to develop a plan by March 31, 2023, which includes public education and enforcement means.