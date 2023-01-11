Today, Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season, as Girl Scouts and their troops rally the community to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. New to the 2023 cookie season, the highly anticipated online exclusive Raspberry Rally™ cookie joins the iconic lineup, alongside classic family favorites like Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®, and more.

Consumers can support their local Girl Scout troops by purchasing their favorite varieties and trying the new, online exclusive Raspberry Rally, a thin crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating as the beloved Thin Mints cookies. This must-try new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing Girl Scouts’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

If you know a Girl Scout, ask how they are selling cookies via the Smart Cookie® online platform for direct shipment or local delivery. Beginning February 17, consumers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes. Consumers can also visit the cookie finder at gssne.org/findcookies to locate a local booth to purchase cookies.

“We are laser focused on ensuring that Girl Scouts is the most relevant, engaging, youth centered and inclusive leadership development program available,” says Dana Borrelli-Murray, GSSNE CEO. “The Movement is designed to help youth discover their personal best and prepare for a positive future, connect with others in an increasingly diverse world, and take action to solve problems and improve their communities. The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps put profits back in the hands of youth, creates mechanisms for youth to be the decision-makers of how funding is spent, and to work both independently and as a team. Additionally, they help GSSNE grow our programs so we can continue to provide amazing experiences for our Girl Scouts and volunteers.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision making. New this year, Raspberry Rally is exclusively offered through digital channels for direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. This latest approach will help to guide the evolution of the cookie program for the digital future.

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.

Visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth near you, to purchase cookies for direct shipment to your home, or to donate cookies to local causes.

Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become a volunteer at gssne.org/join.

We Are Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs across Southeastern New England, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit gssne.org, follow @gssne on Instagram, follow @GirlScoutsofSNE on Twitter, and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GSSNE.