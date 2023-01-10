The Boston Calling lineup for 2023 has been announced and it’s set to be a weekend filled with incredible performances from some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Headlining the festival this year are Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, and Paramore. The festival will take place over three days during Memorial Day weekend and will feature over 50 performers throughout the weekend.

Friday night will kick off with an electrifying performance by the Foo Fighters, the American rock band known for their high-energy performances and hit songs such as “Everlong” and “Best of You.” Saturday night will see The Lumineers take the stage, the American folk rock band behind the hit “Ho Hey” and “Ophelia.”

Closing out the weekend on Sunday night will be Paramore, the alternative rock band behind chart-topping songs such as “Misery Business” and “Ain’t It Fun.”

Along with the headliners, the festival will also feature an incredible lineup of performers including Alanis Morissette, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Queens of the Stone Age, The National, Noah Kahan, Bleachers, Niall Horan, The Flaming Lips, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Mt. Joy, Maren Morris, and many more.

Memorial Day weekend is set to be filled with music and good vibes as Boston Calling brings together fans from all over the country to enjoy the best live performances. The festival organizers are expecting a huge turnout and are encouraging fans to get their tickets early.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 12 at 10 am here.

So mark your calendars for Memorial Day weekend and prepare to sing along to some of your favorite songs as you enjoy the amazing lineup at Boston Calling 2023.