Monster Jam fans in Providence are in for a treat as the popular motorsports experience comes to the Amica Mutual Pavilion from February 3rd through the 5th.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, this year’s event will feature the debut of the all-new mechanical beast ThundeROARus, created by two Monster Jam technicians to challenge for Monster Jam supremacy.

The weekend will kick off with the Monster Jam Pit Party on Saturday and Sunday where fans will have the opportunity to get up close to the massive trucks, meet their favorite drivers and crews, and take part in a variety of family-friendly activities.

On the main event days, fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off their skills and compete in intense head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks will push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts, and Racing competitions. The winner of the Arena Series Central will receive an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® in Nashville on July 1st where they will compete for the title of World Champion.

The Arena Championship Series Central will feature eight skilled athletes, including reigning Monster Jam World Finals Racing champion Brandon Vinson in the legendary Grave Digger® and fan-favorite Coty Saucier in Dragon®.

The drivers of Monster Jam are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of performing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds of up to 70 miles-per-hour.

The events will take place on February 3rd at 7 PM, February 4th at 1 PM and 7 PM with the Pit Party from 10:30 AM to 12 PM and February 5th at 1 PM with the Pit Party from 10:30 AM to 12 PM at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com and detailed information can be found at MonsterJam.com.

Monster Jam at Gillette Stadium in May

Gillette StadiumMonster Jam® Stadium Championship Series Red Tickets On-Sale Now

The most action-packed and full-throttle family-fun motorsport in the world roars into Gillette Stadium on May 6, 2023

This. Is. Monster Jam™ returns to Foxborough for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, May 6. At Monster Jam®, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Monster Jam Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today, January 10, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on January 17 on www.ticketmaster.com. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

The excitement begins at the Monster JamPit Party held on Saturday. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures. New-for-2023 activities include the Sand Box play area, inflatable slides, Spin Master remote control truck course, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and new photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy. This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Foxborough fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. The Stadium Series Red Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2023 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Nashville on July 1.

The Stadium Championship Series Red features 12 skilled athletes battling for the championship while tearing up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. Five-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Adam Anderson and the legendary Grave Digger aim to dethrone reigning series champion and 14-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Tom Meents during Max-D™’s 20th anniversary. 2022 Fan Favorite Driver of the Year Camden Murphy faces formidable foes in Bakugan Dragonoid™. Military veteran Kayla Blood in Soldier Fortune™, two-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Todd LeDuc in Megalodon® and GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ title holder Bryce Kenny in Great Clips Mohawk Warrior® will also look to lock in the championship.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to experience Monster Jam Trackside approximately one hour before the event start time. Featured festivities include competition previews, driver interviews, opening ceremonies and power rush truck introductions.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world. Monster Jam. As Big As It Gets!™

WHEN:

Saturday, May 6 at 7 PM| Pit Party 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

WHERE: Gillette Stadium | One Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA 02035

TRUCK LINEUP: Grave Digger® driven by Adam Anderson; Max-D™ driven by Tom Meents; Soldier Fortune™ driven by Kayla Blood; Bakugan Dragonoid™ driven by Camden Murphy; Vendetta driven by Mike Christensen; Velociraptor driven by Travis Mowery; Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo; Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo; Megalodon® driven by Todd LeDuc; Great Clips Mohawk Warrior® driven by Bryce Kenny; El Toro Loco® driven by Jamey Garner; Black Pearl driven by Cole Venard

**Truck and driver line-up subject to change

TICKETS:

Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com.