The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has announced that the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will open on January 23.

The new rail-bus transit center, located in Pawtucket and Central Falls, will provide commuters with the ability to easily switch between commuter rail operated by the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) and Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) buses.

“This new station will not only add to the quality of life in Pawtucket and the Blackstone Valley but it will also dramatically expand transit options for Rhode Islanders and those visiting Rhode Island,” said Governor Dan McKee in a statement. “With easy connections to and from Boston – the opening of this station continues our momentum, breathing new life into Pawtucket and Central Falls.”

The new transit center will supplement three other (Providence, T.F. Green, and Wickford Junction) MBTA stations in the state, with 40 weekday and 18-weekend stops.

In addition to the rail service, the center will also serve as a hub for RIPTA buses, with routes 1, 71, 72, 73, 75, 76, 78, 80, QX and the R-Line stopping at the center starting on January 23.

The transit center is expected to improve transit options for Rhode Islanders and those visiting the state, while also reducing highway congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.

Additional information, including directions and schedules is available at www.RideTheRailsRI.com.