Local Nonprofits Can Register Now to Participate in April’s 401Gives

Rhode Island’s largest single day of giving to support and uplift the state’s nonprofit sector raised $3.1 million for 507 organizations in 2022

It’s back….

After a record-breaking year that saw more than 13,000 Rhode Islanders come together to make donations totaling $3.1 million in support of hundreds of local nonprofits, 401Gives is gearing up for a return on April 1 with sights set higher than ever. Nonprofits who wish to participate and raise funds for their work are invited to register now and can do so at 401gives.org. Already, 208 nonprofits have signed up, putting this year’s pace ahead of 2022.

Powered by United Way of Rhode Island, 401Gives was created as a unified day of giving to both support the state’s nonprofit community and uplift the vital work of a sector that touches nearly every Rhode Islander. It provides an easy way for people to donate directly to any of hundreds of nonprofits and has led to more than $6.6 million in donations since making its inaugural appearance in 2020.

“When 401Gives began at the height of the pandemic, just trying to feed our community and keep up with the tremendous need was a challenge – I didn’t know how we’d do one more thing, but we wanted to try and we’ve been blown away by the response each year,” said Alyson Novick, director of development for the MLK Community Center in Newport. “United Way took the time to create something new and different, and has sustained it. The day is a juggernaut and a huge part of our fundraising efforts. We’re absolutely thrilled to be participating again.”

Upon registering, nonprofits will see an option to participate in 401Gives’ Mentor/Mentee program, which is being piloted for the first time in 2023. Organizations that have participated in 401Gives in prior years can choose to mentor a nonprofit that has signed up for the first time and indicated they would like a mentor. The deadline for the Mentor/Mentee program is Jan. 18 and mentor/mentee matches will be contacted soon after.

“This is the first year we are partnering with 401Gives and we are excited to share the impact that Companion Animal Foundation funding has for people who cannot otherwise access veterinary care for their pets,” said M. Christie Smith, chair of the CAF board of directors. “Each year we serve more than 500 Rhode Islanders and their pets, and we look forward to engaging more supporters – through 401Gives – in our work.”

New and returning nonprofit are invited to attend any of a number of 401Gives trainings and workshops geared toward sharing insights and best practices. A schedule of sessions and how to sign up can be found at 401gives.org/info/trainings. Additionally, the trainings page features a library of helpful on-demand videos, and a toolkit for organizations can be found at 401gives.org/info/nonprofit-toolkit.

For more information about 401Gives, or if there are questions, contact Caitlynn Douglas at (401) 444-0720, or email 401Gives@unitedwayri.org.