The 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, rain, snow, or shine.

The parade will begin at 11:00 am from Newport City Hall and will proceed to Carroll Avenue at Saint Augustin’s Church in the heart of the Fifth Ward, with an estimated duration of 2 hours. This year’s parade will include Pipe Bands, Marching Bands, Fife & Drum Corps, Clown Units, reenactment units, and a host of local, state, and regional organizations, including police and fire units, social/fraternal organizations, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Schools, and non-profits.

Humphrey J. “Harp” Donnelly, IV

The parade is dedicated to Steven M. O’Brien, and the Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Humphrey J. “Harp” Donnelly, IV.

Harp, a native Newporter and 23-year veteran of the Newport Fire Department, was named the City’s new Fire Chief in January 2022. Harp is a proud, longtime member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Dennis E. Collins Division #1. He is honored and excited to lead the 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, and looking forward to celebrating the Irish heritage, culture and tradition.

The yearly button for the parade is designed to try to incorporate the vocation or interests of the Grand Marshal.

For more information about the event, visit www.newportirish.com.