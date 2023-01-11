Meet your new best friend, Ernie– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Ernie is an 11-month-old male mixed breed.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Ernie;

It’s time for Ernie to make his debut! Ernie is an 11-month-old, medium-sized ball of energy and love. Ernie’s hobbies include playing tug-o-war, fetch, getting neck scratches, sniffing around for critters, and chewing up sticks! Ernie is still working on his leash manners and needs an owner who is willing to continue with the progress that this smart, eager-to-please boy has already made. Ernie has no experience with cats but would potentially enjoy living with another high-energy dog buddy. Ernie is too exuberant for children but would enjoy living with teens and up. Ernie is not for everyone but this boy is a total score for the right person! Ernie is a Special Adoption. Anyone interested should please email our Behavior Services Manager, Paul Nadeau, at pnadeau@potterleague.org for more information and to schedule a meet and greet.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.