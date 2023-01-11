Sen. Linda Ujifusa (D-Dist.11, Portsmouth, Bristol) will serve on the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services and the Senate Committee on Special Legislation and Veterans’ Affairs, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio has announced.

The Senate Committee on Health and Human Services considers legislation and matters dealing with the Departments of Health; Human Services; and Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. It also handles legislation relative to public health and welfare, health care, human service access and quality, professional standards of practice and facility standards of care. The Senate Committee on Special Legislation and Veterans’ Affairs hears legislation and matters relating to constitutional amendments, liquor laws, gaming issues, commissions, resolutions, veterans’ affairs and laws relating to domestic animals.

Ujifusa, a first-term senator, has made improving healthcare a top priority. She and fellow first-term Senator Victoria Gu are the first Asian-Americans to serve in the General Assembly in Rhode Island history.