The Newport Art Museum has announced the re-launch of its beloved “Wake + Create” Saturday program for children ages 4-10 and their caregivers.

Starting on January 14th, 2023 at 10:30 am, the program will take place at the Griswold House, and will begin with a special partnership with the Rhode Island Black Storytellers (RIBS) as part of Funda Fest.

Attending the museum for this one-of-a-kind event will be Rochel Garner Coleman, a renowned storyteller from RIBS. Coleman is a talented actor, singer, and storyteller who has been performing since he was just 9 years old. He travels both nationally and internationally, sharing stories of Black historical legends such as Nat Love and Cool Papa Bell in shows developed using the research-to-performance method.

The “Wake + Create” program is a monthly event that includes guided mini-tours of the gallery, art projects, and special guests. The program is free of charge and included in the price of museum admission for non-members, and free for all children under 17 and museum members. Funda Fest is an annual event that was founded in 1998 by RIBS, and serves as an opportunity for the community to celebrate Black arts and artists in the community.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to offer this program again, and are particularly thrilled to be partnering with RIBS for Funda Fest,” said Director of Community Engagement, Cristin Searles. “Rochel Garner Coleman is an exceptional storyteller, and we are confident that he will provide an enriching and engaging experience for all of our young visitors.”

For more information on “Wake + Create” and other programs offered by the Newport Art Museum, visit their website or call (401) 848-8200.