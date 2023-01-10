Rhode Island Senator Louis P. DiPalma has been appointed as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance for the 2023-2024 legislative session, according to an announcement from Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio.

Senator Lou DiPalma

Sen. DiPalma, a Democrat representing District 12 in Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, and Tiverton, has served in the Senate since 2009. In the 2021-2022 legislative session, he served as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics & Oversight, as well as the first vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, and a member of the Senate Committee on Education.

As a resident of Middletown and former member of the Town Council, Sen. DiPalma is also a chief engineer for Raytheon. Throughout his time in the Senate, he has been a strong advocate for government accountability and improving education, as well as for strengthening Rhode Island’s clinical and social services system.

“I am deeply honored to help lead this work as chairman of the Senate’s Committee on Finance,” Sen. DiPalma said in a statement. “As chairman of the Oversight Committee, I have worked with my colleagues to address serious issues facing our state and ensure our government is meeting its obligations to Rhode Islanders.”

President Ruggerio praised Sen. DiPalma’s appointment, stating “Senator DiPalma is an exceptional legislator with a tireless work ethic and an unyielding commitment to serving the public interest.” With the possibility of a recession looming, President Ruggerio trusts Sen. DiPalma to be a strong advocate for both the Senate’s budget priorities and the taxpayers of Rhode Island.