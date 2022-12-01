The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

NWS Forecast for: Newport RI

Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA

Last Update: 2:50 am EST Dec 1, 2022

Today: Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Showers, mainly after 9am. High near 59. Windy, with a south wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind around 8 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of showers after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

