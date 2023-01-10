Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Corey

Corey is a name of Irish origin meaning “round hill”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 330

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#306 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #73

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 50,175

#49. Alex

Alex is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 336

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#114 most common name, -70.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #51

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,812

#48. Peter

Peter is a name of Greek origin meaning “rock”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 336

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#153 (tie) most common name, -80.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #82

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 42,322

#47. Jared

Jared is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he descends”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 368

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#231 most common name, -91.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #57

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,779

#46. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 374

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 360 (#24 most common name, -3.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128

#45. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 403

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 34 (#219 (tie) most common name, -91.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,967

#44. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 407

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 276 (#42 most common name, -32.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036

#43. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 407

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 159 (#77 (tie) most common name, -60.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355

#42. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 408

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 229 (#54 (tie) most common name, -43.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #60

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,391

#41. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 414

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#181 most common name, -87.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,141

#40. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 432

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 95 (#116 most common name, -78.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861

#39. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 443

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 205 (#60 most common name, -53.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733

#38. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 466

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 81 (#131 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748

#37. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 467

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 196 (#63 most common name, -58.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706

#36. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 474

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 344 (#29 most common name, -27.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562

#35. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 475

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 220 (#56 (tie) most common name, -53.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120

#34. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 477

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#82 (tie) most common name, -69.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890

#33. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 495

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#27 (tie) most common name, -29.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062

#32. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 499

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#123 (tie) most common name, -82.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920

#31. Sean

Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 517

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#143 (tie) most common name, -86.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993

#30. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 544

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#133 (tie) most common name, -85.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220

#29. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 596

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 306 (#34 (tie) most common name, -48.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309

#28. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 619

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 83 (#129 most common name, -86.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095

#27. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 621

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#136 most common name, -87.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275

#26. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 696

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#38 most common name, -58.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603

#25. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 742

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 483 (#10 most common name, -34.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802

#24. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 755

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#3 most common name, -17.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912

#23. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 823

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#80 (tie) most common name, -81.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195

#22. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 844

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 122 (#96 most common name, -85.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398

#21. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 868

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 253 (#46 most common name, -70.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464

#20. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 899

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 434 (#16 most common name, -51.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192

#19. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 906

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#70 most common name, -80.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108

#18. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 918

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 436 (#15 most common name, -52.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926

#17. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 946

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 547 (#7 most common name, -42.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377

#16. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 973

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 241 (#51 (tie) most common name, -75.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292

#15. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 989

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 241 (#51 (tie) most common name, -75.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430

#14. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,064

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 523 (#8 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922

#13. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,112

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 360 (#24 most common name, -67.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291

#12. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,142

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 252 (#47 (tie) most common name, -77.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268

#11. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,142

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#119 most common name, -91.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198

#10. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,148

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 288 (#40 (tie) most common name, -74.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651

#9. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,156

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 394 (#20 most common name, -65.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101

#8. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,232

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 465 (#12 most common name, -62.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696

#7. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,301

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#31 most common name, -75.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884

#6. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,307

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 318 (#32 most common name, -75.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139

#5. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,419

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#27 (tie) most common name, -75.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206

#4. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,710

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 338 (#30 most common name, -80.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231

#3. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,857

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 302 (#36 most common name, -83.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308

#2. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,978

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 449 (#14 most common name, -77.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,355

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#5 most common name, -73.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360

