Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Rhode Island
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#50. Corey
Corey is a name of Irish origin meaning “round hill”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 330
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#306 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #73
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 50,175
Canva
#49. Alex
Alex is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 336
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#114 most common name, -70.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,812
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#48. Peter
Peter is a name of Greek origin meaning “rock”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 336
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#153 (tie) most common name, -80.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #82
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 42,322
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#47. Jared
Jared is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he descends”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 368
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#231 most common name, -91.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,779
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#46. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 374
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 360 (#24 most common name, -3.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128
You may also like: Least educated counties in Rhode Island
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#45. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 403
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 34 (#219 (tie) most common name, -91.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,967
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#44. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 407
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 276 (#42 most common name, -32.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036
Falcona // Shutterstock
#43. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 407
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 159 (#77 (tie) most common name, -60.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355
Canva
#42. Evan
Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 408
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 229 (#54 (tie) most common name, -43.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #60
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,391
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#41. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 414
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#181 most common name, -87.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,141
You may also like: Rhode Island’s climate has warmed by 2.40° F since 1970
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#40. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 432
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 95 (#116 most common name, -78.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#39. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 443
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 205 (#60 most common name, -53.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#38. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 466
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 81 (#131 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#37. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 467
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 196 (#63 most common name, -58.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#36. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 474
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 344 (#29 most common name, -27.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562
You may also like: Best places to raise a family in Rhode Island
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#35. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 475
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 220 (#56 (tie) most common name, -53.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#34. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 477
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#82 (tie) most common name, -69.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#33. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 495
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#27 (tie) most common name, -29.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#32. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 499
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#123 (tie) most common name, -82.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock
#31. Sean
Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 517
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#143 (tie) most common name, -86.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993
You may also like: Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Rhode Island
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#30. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 544
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#133 (tie) most common name, -85.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220
Canva
#29. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 596
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 306 (#34 (tie) most common name, -48.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#28. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 619
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 83 (#129 most common name, -86.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#27. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 621
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#136 most common name, -87.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275
Capable97 // Shutterstock
#26. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 696
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#38 most common name, -58.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603
You may also like: What Rhode Island’s immigrant population looked like in 1900
Canva
#25. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 742
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 483 (#10 most common name, -34.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#24. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 755
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#3 most common name, -17.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912
Canva
#23. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 823
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#80 (tie) most common name, -81.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#22. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 844
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 122 (#96 most common name, -85.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398
Fotonium // Shutterstock
#21. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 868
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 253 (#46 most common name, -70.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464
You may also like: Rhode Island is the #2 state where food stamps are used the most
Irisska // Shutterstock
#20. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 899
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 434 (#16 most common name, -51.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192
Canva
#19. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 906
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#70 most common name, -80.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#18. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 918
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 436 (#15 most common name, -52.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926
Canva
#17. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 946
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 547 (#7 most common name, -42.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377
Canva
#16. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 973
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 241 (#51 (tie) most common name, -75.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292
You may also like: Best colleges in Rhode Island
marina shin // Shutterstock
#15. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 989
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 241 (#51 (tie) most common name, -75.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#14. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,064
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 523 (#8 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922
Canva
#13. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,112
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 360 (#24 most common name, -67.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#12. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,142
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 252 (#47 (tie) most common name, -77.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#11. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,142
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#119 most common name, -91.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198
You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Rhode Island, according to Tripadvisor
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#10. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,148
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 288 (#40 (tie) most common name, -74.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#9. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,156
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 394 (#20 most common name, -65.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#8. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,232
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 465 (#12 most common name, -62.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696
Canva
#7. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,301
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#31 most common name, -75.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884
Canva
#6. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,307
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 318 (#32 most common name, -75.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139
You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Rhode Island
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#5. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,419
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#27 (tie) most common name, -75.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#4. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,710
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 338 (#30 most common name, -80.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#3. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,857
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 302 (#36 most common name, -83.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#2. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,978
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 449 (#14 most common name, -77.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639
Canva
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,355
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#5 most common name, -73.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360
You may also like: States where people in Rhode Island are getting new jobs
This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.