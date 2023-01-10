Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Massachusetts using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#50. Derek
Derek is a name of German origin meaning “the people’s ruler”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,884
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 368 (#180 (tie) most common name, -80.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #76
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 50,733
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#49. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,004
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,102 (#67 most common name, -45.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733
Canva
#48. Evan
Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,063
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,639 (#44 most common name, -20.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #63
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,391
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#47. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,201
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 523 (#132 most common name, -76.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,923
Canva
#46. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,262
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,379 (#50 most common name, -39.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036
Canva
#45. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,269
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,987 (#36 most common name, -12.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #67
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 57,344
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#44. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,272
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 475 (#141 most common name, -79.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,796
Canva
#43. Brendan
Brendan is a name of Irish origin meaning “prince”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,350
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 545 (#127 (tie) most common name, -76.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #123
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 28,425
Shutterstock
#42. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,416
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 332 (#195 (tie) most common name, -86.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,967
Canva
#41. Peter
Peter is a name of Greek origin meaning “rock”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,483
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 715 (#105 most common name, -71.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #89
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 42,322
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#40. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,498
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,190 (#60 most common name, -52.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706
Canva
#39. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,516
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 557 (#122 most common name, -77.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#38. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,527
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,287 (#28 most common name, -9.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062
Canva
#37. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,673
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,370 (#26 most common name, -11.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309
Canva
#36. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,779
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 396 (#172 (tie) most common name, -85.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,141
Canva
#35. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,785
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,253 (#30 most common name, -19.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#34. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,875
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 487 (#137 (tie) most common name, -83.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#33. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,148
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,148 (#64 most common name, -63.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#32. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,402
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 545 (#127 (tie) most common name, -84.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#31. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,568
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,735 (#20 most common name, -23.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#30. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,730
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 722 (#104 most common name, -80.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398
Canva
#29. Sean
Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,955
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 793 (#97 most common name, -79.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#28. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,957
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 685 (#107 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#27. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,444
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 602 (#118 most common name, -86.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275
2p2play // Shutterstock
#26. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,551
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 911 (#78 most common name, -80.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#25. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,566
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,163 (#63 most common name, -74.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920
Canva
#24. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,853
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,646 (#1 most common name, -4.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912
Canva
#23. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,103
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,580 (#4 most common name, -29.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#22. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,178
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,527 (#24 most common name, -51.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603
Canva
#21. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,344
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,157 (#2 most common name, -22.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802
Canva
#20. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,381
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,022 (#74 (tie) most common name, -81.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#19. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,392
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,725 (#21 most common name, -49.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
#18. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,435
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,591 (#45 most common name, -70.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#17. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,475
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,353 (#54 most common name, -75.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430
Canva
#16. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,490
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 703 (#106 most common name, -87.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#15. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,606
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,514 (#48 most common name, -73.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#14. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,801
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,994 (#13 most common name, -48.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#13. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,909
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,670 (#41 most common name, -71.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292
Canva
#12. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,136
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,901 (#38 most common name, -69.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651
Canva
#11. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,528
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,442 (#7 most common name, -47.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926
Canva
#10. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,642
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,008 (#35 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139
Canva
#9. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,016
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,508 (#25 most common name, -68.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#8. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,043
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,862 (#18 most common name, -64.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock
#7. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,127
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,887 (#16 most common name, -64.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291
Canva
#6. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,150
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,281 (#9 most common name, -59.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206
Canva
#5. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,453
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,221 (#10 most common name, -61.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101
Capable97 // Shutterstock
#4. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,208
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,049 (#33 most common name, -79.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#3. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,212
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,966 (#37 most common name, -80.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#2. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,325
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,877 (#17 most common name, -76.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Massachusetts
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,781
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,456 (#6 most common name, -76.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360
This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.