Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Massachusetts using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Derek

Derek is a name of German origin meaning “the people’s ruler”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,884

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 368 (#180 (tie) most common name, -80.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #76

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 50,733

#49. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,004

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,102 (#67 most common name, -45.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733

#48. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,063

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,639 (#44 most common name, -20.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #63

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,391

#47. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,201

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 523 (#132 most common name, -76.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,923

#46. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,262

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,379 (#50 most common name, -39.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036

#45. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,269

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,987 (#36 most common name, -12.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #67

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 57,344

#44. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,272

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 475 (#141 most common name, -79.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,796

#43. Brendan

Brendan is a name of Irish origin meaning “prince”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,350

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 545 (#127 (tie) most common name, -76.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #123

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 28,425

#42. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,416

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 332 (#195 (tie) most common name, -86.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,967

#41. Peter

Peter is a name of Greek origin meaning “rock”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,483

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 715 (#105 most common name, -71.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #89

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 42,322

#40. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,498

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,190 (#60 most common name, -52.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706

#39. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,516

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 557 (#122 most common name, -77.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861

#38. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,527

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,287 (#28 most common name, -9.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062

#37. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,673

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,370 (#26 most common name, -11.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309

#36. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,779

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 396 (#172 (tie) most common name, -85.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,141

#35. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,785

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,253 (#30 most common name, -19.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128

#34. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,875

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 487 (#137 (tie) most common name, -83.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095

#33. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,148

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,148 (#64 most common name, -63.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890

#32. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,402

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 545 (#127 (tie) most common name, -84.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220

#31. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,568

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,735 (#20 most common name, -23.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562

#30. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,730

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 722 (#104 most common name, -80.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398

#29. Sean

Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,955

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 793 (#97 most common name, -79.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993

#28. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,957

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 685 (#107 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748

#27. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,444

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 602 (#118 most common name, -86.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275

#26. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,551

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 911 (#78 most common name, -80.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108

#25. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,566

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,163 (#63 most common name, -74.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920

#24. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,853

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,646 (#1 most common name, -4.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912

#23. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,103

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,580 (#4 most common name, -29.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377

#22. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,178

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,527 (#24 most common name, -51.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603

#21. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,344

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,157 (#2 most common name, -22.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802

#20. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,381

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,022 (#74 (tie) most common name, -81.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195

#19. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,392

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,725 (#21 most common name, -49.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192

#18. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,435

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,591 (#45 most common name, -70.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464

#17. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,475

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,353 (#54 most common name, -75.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430

#16. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,490

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 703 (#106 most common name, -87.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198

#15. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,606

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,514 (#48 most common name, -73.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268

#14. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,801

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,994 (#13 most common name, -48.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922

#13. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 5,909

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,670 (#41 most common name, -71.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292

#12. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,136

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,901 (#38 most common name, -69.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651

#11. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,528

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,442 (#7 most common name, -47.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926

#10. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,642

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,008 (#35 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139

#9. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,016

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,508 (#25 most common name, -68.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884

#8. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,043

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,862 (#18 most common name, -64.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696

#7. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,127

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,887 (#16 most common name, -64.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291

#6. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,150

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,281 (#9 most common name, -59.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206

#5. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,453

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,221 (#10 most common name, -61.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101

#4. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,208

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,049 (#33 most common name, -79.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308

#3. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,212

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,966 (#37 most common name, -80.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231

#2. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,325

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,877 (#17 most common name, -76.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Massachusetts

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,781

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,456 (#6 most common name, -76.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360

