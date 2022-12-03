photography of barrel wave
The following is the National Weather Service Surf Zone Forecast for Newport and Rhode Island.

RIZ007-030900-
Newport RI-
Including the beaches of Newport, Middletown, and Little Compton
407 PM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.SATURDAY...
Rip Current Risk*...........Moderate.
Surf Height.................8 to 11 feet.
UV Index**..................Low.
Water Temperature...........In the mid 50s.
Weather.....................Cloudy. Showers.
High Temperature............In the upper 50s.
Winds.......................Breezy. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
Tides...
   Newport..................Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 10:31 AM EST.
                            High 3.3 feet (MLLW) 04:08 PM EST.

.SUNDAY...
Rip Current Risk*...........Moderate.
Surf Height.................3 to 7 feet.
Weather.....................Sunny.
High Temperature............In the lower 40s.
Winds.......................Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Tides...
   Newport..................Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 11:15 AM EST.
                            High 3.3 feet (MLLW) 05:03 PM EST.

.MONDAY...Surf height around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Surf height 3 to 4 feet. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Surf height 4 to 6 feet. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

&&

Rip Current Risk Category
* Low Risk - The risk for rip currents is low, however,
life-threatening rip currents often occur in the vicinity of groins,
jetties, reefs, and piers.
* Moderate Risk - Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the
surf zone.
* High Risk - Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone.

** For thunderstorm, waterspout, and UV definitions see:
https://www.weather.gov/beach/box


RIZ006-030900-
Washington RI-
Including the beaches of Narragansett, Charlestown, and Westerly
407 PM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.SATURDAY...
Rip Current Risk*...........Moderate.
Surf Height.................8 to 11 feet.
UV Index**..................Low.
Water Temperature...........In the mid 50s.
Weather.....................Cloudy. Showers.
High Temperature............In the upper 50s.
Winds.......................Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
Tides...
   Watch Hill Point.........Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 11:47 AM EST.
                            High 2.5 feet (MLLW) 04:49 PM EST.
   Point Judith (Harbor)....Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 10:47 AM EST.
                            High 2.8 feet (MLLW) 04:25 PM EST.
   Narragansett Pier........Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 10:42 AM EST.
                            High 3.0 feet (MLLW) 03:57 PM EST.

.SUNDAY...
Rip Current Risk*...........Low.
Surf Height.................3 to 7 feet.
Weather.....................Sunny.
High Temperature............In the lower 40s.
Winds.......................Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Tides...
   Watch Hill Point.........Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 12:31 PM EST.
                            High 2.5 feet (MLLW) 05:44 PM EST.
   Point Judith (Harbor)....Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 11:38 AM EST.
                            High 2.8 feet (MLLW) 05:19 PM EST.
   Narragansett Pier........Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 11:26 AM EST.
                            High 3.0 feet (MLLW) 04:52 PM EST.

.MONDAY...Surf height around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Surf height 3 to 4 feet. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Surf height 5 to 6 feet. Mostly cloudy. A chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

&&

$$

RIZ008-030900-
Block Island RI-
Including the beaches of Block Island
407 PM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.SATURDAY...
Rip Current Risk*...........Moderate.
Surf Height.................8 to 11 feet.
UV Index**..................Low.
Water Temperature...........In the mid 50s.
Weather.....................Cloudy. Showers.
High Temperature............Around 60.
Winds.......................Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
Tides...
   Block Island (Old Harbor)Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 10:23 AM EST.
                            High 2.6 feet (MLLW) 04:05 PM EST.

.SUNDAY...
Rip Current Risk*...........Moderate.
Surf Height.................5 to 8 feet.
Weather.....................Sunny.
High Temperature............In the lower 40s.
Winds.......................Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Tides...
   Block Island (Old Harbor)Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 11:14 AM EST.
                            High 2.6 feet (MLLW) 04:56 PM EST.

.MONDAY...Surf height around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs around 50.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Surf height 3 to 4 feet. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Surf height around 6 feet. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

&&

