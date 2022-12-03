The following is the National Weather Service Surf Zone Forecast for Newport and Rhode Island.

RIZ007-030900- Newport RI- Including the beaches of Newport, Middletown, and Little Compton 407 PM EST Fri Dec 2 2022 .SATURDAY... Rip Current Risk*...........Moderate. Surf Height.................8 to 11 feet. UV Index**..................Low. Water Temperature...........In the mid 50s. Weather.....................Cloudy. Showers. High Temperature............In the upper 50s. Winds.......................Breezy. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides... Newport..................Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 10:31 AM EST. High 3.3 feet (MLLW) 04:08 PM EST. .SUNDAY... Rip Current Risk*...........Moderate. Surf Height.................3 to 7 feet. Weather.....................Sunny. High Temperature............In the lower 40s. Winds.......................Northwest winds around 10 mph. Tides... Newport..................Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 11:15 AM EST. High 3.3 feet (MLLW) 05:03 PM EST. .MONDAY...Surf height around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Surf height 3 to 4 feet. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Surf height 4 to 6 feet. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. && Rip Current Risk Category * Low Risk - The risk for rip currents is low, however, life-threatening rip currents often occur in the vicinity of groins, jetties, reefs, and piers. * Moderate Risk - Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone. * High Risk - Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. ** For thunderstorm, waterspout, and UV definitions see: https://www.weather.gov/beach/box RIZ006-030900- Washington RI- Including the beaches of Narragansett, Charlestown, and Westerly 407 PM EST Fri Dec 2 2022 .SATURDAY... Rip Current Risk*...........Moderate. Surf Height.................8 to 11 feet. UV Index**..................Low. Water Temperature...........In the mid 50s. Weather.....................Cloudy. Showers. High Temperature............In the upper 50s. Winds.......................Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides... Watch Hill Point.........Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 11:47 AM EST. High 2.5 feet (MLLW) 04:49 PM EST. Point Judith (Harbor)....Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 10:47 AM EST. High 2.8 feet (MLLW) 04:25 PM EST. Narragansett Pier........Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 10:42 AM EST. High 3.0 feet (MLLW) 03:57 PM EST. .SUNDAY... Rip Current Risk*...........Low. Surf Height.................3 to 7 feet. Weather.....................Sunny. High Temperature............In the lower 40s. Winds.......................Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides... Watch Hill Point.........Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 12:31 PM EST. High 2.5 feet (MLLW) 05:44 PM EST. Point Judith (Harbor)....Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 11:38 AM EST. High 2.8 feet (MLLW) 05:19 PM EST. Narragansett Pier........Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 11:26 AM EST. High 3.0 feet (MLLW) 04:52 PM EST. .MONDAY...Surf height around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Surf height 3 to 4 feet. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Surf height 5 to 6 feet. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. && RIZ008-030900- Block Island RI- Including the beaches of Block Island 407 PM EST Fri Dec 2 2022 .SATURDAY... Rip Current Risk*...........Moderate. Surf Height.................8 to 11 feet. UV Index**..................Low. Water Temperature...........In the mid 50s. Weather.....................Cloudy. Showers. High Temperature............Around 60. Winds.......................Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides... Block Island (Old Harbor)Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 10:23 AM EST. High 2.6 feet (MLLW) 04:05 PM EST. .SUNDAY... Rip Current Risk*...........Moderate. Surf Height.................5 to 8 feet. Weather.....................Sunny. High Temperature............In the lower 40s. Winds.......................Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides... Block Island (Old Harbor)Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 11:14 AM EST. High 2.6 feet (MLLW) 04:56 PM EST. .MONDAY...Surf height around 2 feet. Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Surf height 3 to 4 feet. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Surf height around 6 feet. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. &&