The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket.

The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.

Another winner got lucky at a Stop & Shop. A woman from Providence cashed in a winning $30,000 “Wild Cash” Instant Ticket she purchased at Stop & Shop, 11 Commerce Way, Johnston.

The Instant Ticket winning continued when a man from Providence won $10,000 playing the “$500,000 Payout” Instant Game he purchased from Murphy’s Mobil, Inc., 2291 Flat River Rd., Coventry.