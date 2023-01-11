The Newport County Youth Chorus is welcoming singers to join us for in-person programs this fall.

It is free to participate and no audition or previous experience is necessary — just a love of singing!

NCYC celebrates everyone’s unique voice and how it contributes and strengthens our community of voices. Participants learn music in a variety of styles and genres as well as develop their vocal technique and musical skills. Rehearsals are fun, encouraging and joyful!

● Prep Chorus (2nd – 4th grade): Tuesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 pm at St. Paul’s United Methodist, (12 Marlborough St, Newport) or Thursdays from 5:15 – 6:15 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church (200 Turner Road, Middletown). 6-week sessions with a musical theme. Transportation is available from Pell Elementary to St. Paul’s.

● Middle School Ensemble (5th – 8th grade): Thursdays from 3:30 – 5:00 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church (200 Turner Road, Middletown). NEW 8-week sessions are offered this spring: ‘Discover Your Voice’ and ‘Express Your Voice.’

All NCYC programs begin the week of January 23. All are welcome! If you or someone you know would like to join the group, please reach out to newportcountyyouthchorus@gmail.com or sign up at www.newportsings.org/join. The session schedule can be found at https://www.newportsings.org/2022-2023-season. For more information about the chorus, please visit https://www.newportsings.org.